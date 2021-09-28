Not leaked confidential info on Google probe, CCI tells HC

The HC took note of additional solicitor general (ASG) N Venkataraman, who, appearing for the CCI, submitted that the assumption of leak by the commission was wrong.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will continue the ongoing probe into Google’s android smartphone agreements even as the Delhi High Court on Monday noted its submissions that the anti-trust regulator was not responsible for leaking its confidential interim fact-finding report to the media, and it will set up a panel to look into the tech firm’s allegations.

Justice Rekh Palli took on record the stand of CCI that it has no objection to accept all requests of Google with regard to maintaining confidentiality in its investigations. The court also noted that the CCI, in its meeting on September 23, had already taken note of the allegations raised by Google and had recommended the formation of a fact-finding committee to look into the alleged leak of confidential probe information by the media.

However, the HC gave Google the liberty to take “legal recourse” if there is any further leak in the media about a confidential interim fact-finding report submitted by the director general’s office to the CCI relating to the probe. It also closed the matter, saying nothing survives in Google’s petition.

He said even though the commission stands by the legality of its order on the Google’s appeal against the DG’s probe order on its confidentiality claim, to expedite the proceedings it has no objection to accept the request of Google in this regard. “CCI was willing to maintain confidentiality..,” the ASG said, adding that there is no question of breach or leaking of confidential information.

Senior counsel AM Singhvi, appearing for Google, told the Bench to record the CCI’s stand that it was bound by its statements so as to ensure that the tech firm’s grievance stood addressed.

Last Friday, the HC had taken strong exception to the letter written by a California-based senior officer of Google warning the anti-trust regulator chairman of legal action over the alleged leak of confidential information.