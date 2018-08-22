Not just Jio, Mahindra & Mahindra also makes it to Fortune’s coveted list; here’s what Anand Mahindra says

Car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra has also made it to the Fortune’s coveted ‘change the world’ list, second Indian company after Reliance Jio, which has topped the list. M&M was ranked 23rd on the list as the company, despite potentially high-polluting equipment—cars, tractors, and other agricultural machines, hasn’t stopped from cutting its CO2 output, Fortune said.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio topped the list for making internet accessible to more people in India through its cheap data and calling services. On the news, Anand Mahindra, CEO of the Mahindra & Mahindra, express his happiness over becoming one of the two companies that got featured on the list.

We’re proud to be one of only two Indian companies in this list…Thank you @FortuneMagazine for the recognition. It will spur even greater effort by us… https://t.co/EUnQCg7KQj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2018

Also Read: Reliance Jio’s international acclaim! Mukesh Ambani firm leaves Alibaba behind to top Fortune list

“Through a range of emission-busting measures (switching over to 100% LED lighting, for instance), it has shrunk its carbon footprint 44% in seven years. Mahindra was also the first to sell four-wheel electric vehicles in India,” Fortune said about the company.

Alibaba Group, Bank of America, Alphabet are some other companies that made to the Fortune top ten list, including some lesser-known companies such as Merck, Inditex, Kroger, Xylem, ABB, Wight Watchers International, Hughes Network Systems.