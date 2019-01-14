Not just Amazon, Flipkart! E-commerce rules must regulate Facebook, Whatsapp too, say 88% Indians

In what may come as a surprise to many, people of India have come up with vehement support for government regulations on e-commerce sites.

In what may come as a surprise to many, people of India have come up with vehement support for government regulations on e-commerce sites. Not only this, an overwhelming majority of 88% people favour extending government regulation to social sites such as Facebook and Whatsapp too for selling things online, beyond the traditional e-commerce portals, a survey by LocalCircles has shown.

Several companies and merchants have begun using Facebook and Whatsapp to sell products. Since there are no regulations on them, there have been cases where products are not delivered after paying money online and/or the consumers receiving counterfeit products. In a recent survey conducted to find consumer’s views and behaviours towards e-commerce sites, LocalCircles found out that 81% of those who took the survey feel the need for the government to take up e-commerce regulation.

60% of those surveyed also said that the government should regulate all products and services sold in India. This comes in the light of online platforms not just penetrating product delivery segment but also offering services like Online ticket bookings, taxi services, food deliveries etc.

Don’t touch my discounts!

However, this does not translate to the people favouring absolute government control over the e-commerce sites. Keeping in mind the recent FDI changes, the survey asked if the government should limit discount percentage on e-commerce sites. A majority of 72% respondents said ‘No’. Clearly, Indians love discounts.

Also, 60% of them are of the opinion that the government should not interfere in the cashback scheme of the sites. Most of the consumers do not wish to part with the deep discounts and cashback as these discounts and cashback are the reason for 26% of the population surveyed to shop online. 35% choose it over conventional buying for the convenience provided by online shopping.

19% of the shoppers have been victims of counterfeit products. To keep counterfeit products in check, 78% of the population surveyed suggested that e-commerce sites must divulge information of the seller like their contact details, GSTIN etc.

The report results have been submitted to Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), “as DIPP designs the e-commerce policy”, LocalCircles said.