Not in the race to acquire Zee Entertainment: Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel on Thursday categorically denied that it was in race to acquire Subhash Chandra’s Zee Entertainment. In a statement to the media, a Bharti spokesperson said, “Airtel is not in the race to acquire Zee.”
Bharti’s statement came after news agency Bloomberg ran a story that Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani and Bharti’s Sunil Mittal are considering competing bids for a stake in troubled Indian
television network, Zee Entertainment, quoting unnamed sources.
The Bloomberg report said Bharti Airtel has started due diligence of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and is expected to make a formal proposal soon. The report further said that Reliance Jio
Infocomm is also considering a bid.
A representative for Zee told Bloomberg that the company doesn’t comment on speculation though it is in “steady dialogue” with potential partners.
