Not Amazon, Microsoft: This American firm offers biggest paycheck; check other most paying cos

American multinational cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks is the world’s best-paying company. (IE)

Finding a dream job not only entails being on the lookout for a role that will suit your passion but also the one that can give you a bigger paycheck. Annual compensation is one of the most important reasons that can make or break a job offer and there are a few companies in the world that are sure to seem lucrative to any job seeker as these global firms are ready to pay a hefty amount provided you have unmatched talent. According to a recent list curated by Glassdoor, American multinational cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks is the world’s best-paying company, followed by graphics card maker Nvidia and micro-blogging site Twitter. The average salary in Palo Alto Networks stands about $170,929, Glassdoor added.

These are the top 10 most paying companies

Other than Palo Alto Networks, Nvidia and Twitter, Gilead Sciences, Google, VMware, LinkedIn, Facebook, Salesforce and Microsoft also made it to the list. The best-paying companies have one thread in common. These companies mostly work in technology, consulting and finance, according to Glassdoor findings. Further, the median employee salary offered by these companies reaches $148,000 or above.

Meanwhile in India, the job sentiment still remains down owing to the ongoing economic slowdown. Concerns for jobs still loom large, Ipsos said recently and the job indicators at Thomson-Ipson did not witness a northward swing. The jobs index remained down by 1.1 percentage points, Ipsos said in a recent report. According to a latest CARE Ratings report as well, the employment in the country has lagged behind growth in GDP from FY15 to FY19. This suggests that the two have not moved in commensurate terms during the period, CARE Rating agency said. While headcount or employment rate was 2.5% in 2015-16, the same fell to 4.1%, 3.9% and 2.8% in the following years.