Non-performing assets: IFCI puts Rs 11,042 crore of loans on the market

IFCI has put on sale loan exposures worth Rs 11,042 crore. The loans were given to 26 different entities, two of which — Asian Color Coated Ispat and Uttam Galva Metallics — have been named in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) second list of large non-performing assets.

The infrastructure financier has sought bids from asset reconstruction companies and other financial institutions on a cash basis or through a mix of cash and security receipts (SRs), according to a sale document. The last date for submission of bids is August 13.

IFCI’s exposure to Asian Color Coated Ispat is Rs 229 crore, while the exposure to Uttam Galva Metallics stands at Rs 148 crore. The reserve price for a full cash-based payment for Asian Color Coated is Rs 105 crore; if the bid involves a mix of cash and SRs, the reserve price will be Rs 117 crore, with a 40% cash component.

For Uttam Galva Metallics, the lender does not intend to take any haircut.

IFCI’s list also consists of two road projects promoted by IVRCL, which has also been named in the central bank’s second list. The outstanding exposure to IVRCL Chengapalli Tollways is Rs 233.5 crore and to IVRCL Indore Gujarat Tollways is Rs 251 crore.

Two power assets from the KSK Group — KSK Energy and KSK Energy Ventures — have also been put on the block. IFCI’s exposures to these accounts stand at Rs 424 crore and Rs 50 crore, respectively.

IFCI is one of the lenders which is expected to sign the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) for resolution of stressed assets of Rs 50 crore and above. Under the terms of the ICA, a borrower will be given an opportunity to “cure” the default and a reference for resolution will be made within 30 days of the default, if not repaid. The agreement, part of the government’s measure to deal with bad loans under Project Sashakt, will be effective by the end of this month.

In case a lender dissents to the resolution plan agreed upon by 66% of the members of a lending consortium, the lead lender shall have the right to arrange for a buy-out of the facilities of the dissenting lender at a value that is equal to 85% of the lower of liquidation value or resolution value.

Before the ICA was signed, a few banks had resorted to selling their exposures to accounts that had got entangled in litigation after being referred for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, such as Essar Steel and Binani Cement.