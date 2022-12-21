Non-fossil energy capacity to touch 500 GW by 2030: Govt

India has installed electricity capacity of 172.72 giga watt (GW) from non-fossil fuel sources as on October 31, 2022, the ministry of new and renewable energy said on Tuesday, adding that it is working towards achieving 500 GW capacity from these sources by 2030.

“Out of total, 172.72 GW, 119.09 GW renewable energy, 46.85 GW Large Hydro and 6.78 GW Nuclear Power capacity. This has a share of 42.26% of total installed generation capacity in the country i.e. 408.71 GW as on 31.10.2022,” government said on Tuesday.

Union power minister R K Singh recently stated in a written reply to Lok Sabha that a total of 165.94 GW of renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) has been installed in the country as on October 31, 2022, against the target of achieving 175 GW of renewable Energy installed capacity by 2022.

Also read: Top 50 wilful defaulters owe banks Rs 92,570 crore

According to the government, a total of 14.21 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) capacity was added, during the period Jan to Oct 2022 as compared to capacity of 11.9 GW added during the period Jan to Oct 2021.

A total of 151.94 billon units (BU) have been generated from RE sources during the period January to September, 2022 as compared to the 128.95 BU during the year ago period. The government has also sanctioned 56 solar parks with cumulative capacity of 39.28 GW in 14 states.However, on the wind energy side, a total capacity addition of 1761.28 MW achieved during the period of January to October, the release mentioned.

Also read: Rising rates may pose risk to MSME loan portfolio

According to REN21 Renewable Report, India stands 4th globally in Renewable Energy Installed Capacity (including Large Hydro), 4th in Wind Power capacity & 4th in Solar Power capacity.