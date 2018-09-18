Non-food credit growth hits 4-year high of 13.6%

The last time non-food credit grew at this rate was during the fortnight ended May 16, 2014. (Reuters)

Growth in non-food credit hit a four-year high of 13.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) for the fortnight ended August 31, showed data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Loans to companies and individuals at the end of August stood at Rs 87.4 lakh crore. The last time non-food credit grew at this rate was during the fortnight ended May 16, 2014.

Bankers say much of the growth is being driven by personal loans. There is also the effect of a low base playing in, as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Real Estate (Regulation) Act (RERA) were both rolled out in July last year, following which there was a slight dip in loan growth.

“Most of the growth is coming from unsecured personal loans. Loan growth to industry has turned positive only recently and there is very little disbursement happening there,” said a senior executive with a state-owned bank. “While it’s true that growth in the current quarter is better than in the year-ago period, the base effect is limited,” he added.

Outstanding loans to individuals rose 16.7% y-o-y to Rs 19.44 lakh crore as on July 20, 2018, with credit card outstandings at Rs 74,279 crore, up 31% y-o-y. Data for the period thereafter is not available yet.

Non-food credit growth has been increasing gradually in recent fortnights even as the base effect of demonetisation wore off. Since January 2018, fortnighly non-food credit growth has moved between 10-13%.

Analysts agree that retail loans have been driving growth, with different categories leading the charge at public sector banks (PSBs) and private banks. In a recent note, Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) wrote that there has been a gradual shift in loan mix in favour of retail loans at most banks. “The shift has picked pace for most PSBs. Within retail, home loans and auto loans have gained maximum momentum,” the brokerage wrote, adding, “For private banks like HDFC Bank, Axis, ICICI and others, a majority of retail loan growth has been driven by unsecured loans, like personal loans and credit cards.”

Loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) also gained traction in 1QFY19 and PSBs continued to grow their business in this space, KIE noted. Outstanding loans to medium enterprises grew 2.7% y-o-y to Rs 1.03 lakh crore as on June 22, 2018, while those to micro and small enterprises grew 0.7% y-o-y to Rs 3.64 lakh crore.

Loans to large industries remain a cause for concern. According to KIE, the June quarter was the fourth in a row to record tepid corporate loan growth. While there is negligible rise in capital expenditure across most companies, there are some sectors, such as roads and renewable power, where lending continues to happen. “The quantum, though, remains considerably low,” KIE observed.