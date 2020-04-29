Nokia wins Rs 7,500-crore deal from Airtel for 4G network solutions

Nokia said it will be the sole provider of single radio access network (SRAN) in these 9 circles.

Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia has bagged an about Rs 7,500-crore deal from Bharti Airtel to deploy 4G network solutions across nine circles in the country. The deal will help Airtel to enhance network capacity and improve customer experience.

The roll-out, which will also lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity in the future, will see approximately 300,000 radio units deployed across several spectrum bands, including 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz, and is expected to be completed by 2022.

According to Nokia, India is experiencing a massive increase in demand for data services with traffic increasing by 47% in 2019 alone. Nokia said it will be the sole provider of single radio access network (SRAN) in these 9 circles.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia) at Bharti Airtel, said: “We are committed to continuously invest in emerging network technologies to provide a best-in-class experience to our customers. We have been working with Nokia for more than a decade now and are delighted to use Nokia’s SRAN products in further improving the capacity and coverage of our network as we prepare for the 5G era.”

Rajeev Suri, president and CEO at Nokia, said, “This is an important agreement for the future of connectivity in one of the world’s largest telecoms markets and solidifies our position in India.”