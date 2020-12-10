  • MORE MARKET STATS

Nokia ties up with Voda Idea to offer tech solutions for enterprises

By: |
December 10, 2020 3:17 PM

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has partnered with Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) to offer technology solutions to the latter's enterprise division customers.

Nokia to build moon's first 4G cellular network for NASA programme, cellular network on lunar surfaceThrough this collaboration, both the companies aim to support business organisations in automation, deployment of the internet of things and cloud services. Image: Reuters

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has partnered with Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) to offer technology solutions to the latter’s enterprise division customers. Under the collaboration, Nokia will offer fixed wireless and private wireless technology solutions to VIL’s enterprise division customers.

“As organizations embark on their digital journey, Vi Business is delighted to partner with Nokia to provide them with best-in-class IT and telecom infrastructure to grow their business. “This association will combine the strengths of both companies to deliver new and exciting services to our enterprise customers, thus opening more opportunities of collaboration and helping enterprises in the digital transformation,” Abhijit Kishore, Chief Business Officer, at VIL, said.

Related News

Through this collaboration, both the companies aim to support business organisations in automation, deployment of the internet of things and cloud services. “Through this collaboration, VIL will be able to use virtualization and cloudification to enhance efficiency in a secure manner. We are proud to have VIL as the first Indian service provider to join our service provider partner program,” Nitin Dahiya, Head of Customer Team, VIL at Nokia, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Nokia ties up with Voda Idea to offer tech solutions for enterprises
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bharti Airtel adds more than double subscribers than Reliance Jio in September; Vodafone-Idea loses grip
2L&T Technology Services bags over $100 million deal engagement from global O&G major
3Xbox Series S review: Potentially great