Nokia starts production of next-gen 5G equipment at Chennai factory

Nokia announced that it has begun the production of next generation 5G equipment at its manufacturing site in Chennai. Nokia was the first to manufacture the 5G New Radio in India, and it is now producing the cutting-edge Nokia AirScale massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) solution. The equipment is already being exported to many countries which are in advanced stages of 5G deployment.

Nokia has invested over Rs 600 crore since 2008 in developing a best-in-class manufacturing facility which is spread over 1.4 lakh square meters. The factory has manufactured more than 5 million telecom network equipment units over the years. The factory was the first to deploy India’s first ‘real-world’ application of Industry 4.0, including AR/VR, automation and analytics, to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.

Sanjay Malik, senior VP and head of India market, at Nokia, said: “Our Chennai factory has emerged as a benchmark of India’s manufacturing capabilities, bringing an entire range of telecom technology to operators in India and the rest of the world. From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to producing mMIMO, it demonstrates our innovative manufacturing capabilities and our belief in India’s skill and talent to produce the best-in-class equipment. This will enable us to support Indian operators as they prepare to launch 5G.”

Nokia is now manufacturing mMIMO based 5G products with the latest 64-Transmit/64-Receive (64T64R) configuration. Massive MIMO is a key element of 5G technology that delivers high capacity, especially in densely populated locations. It brings together antennas at the transmitter and receiver to ensure improved speed and spectrum efficiency.

