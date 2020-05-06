Here’s what Noida, Gurugram companies must do to open offices with one-third staff; check guidelines

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had also issued separate protocols for industries and private companies to operate.

Noida and Gurugram authorities have released fresh guidelines for the private companies to work with 33% workforce. Along with maintaining strict social distancing norms, the administration has also asked the companies to ensure that a restricted number of people enter the elevator premises, random testings are conducted for coronavirus and to provide health cover to workers. “Private offices can operate with upto 33%strength, rest work from home,” District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, tweeted this week. The companies have also been directed to have a one-hour gap between two shifts. “Since Gurugram has a unique industrial and workforce mix, owning to its adjacency to Delhi and various NCR cities, the District Administration has decided to go for more stringent measures in a few domains, to safeguard the interests of various stakeholders,” the guidelines Gurugram said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had also issued separate protocols for industries and private companies to operate. These guidelines also include those companies which are in the red zone including Noida. While the government has allowed 33% employee strength, it will not allow employees residing out of Noida to attend office. Also, Uttar Pradesh government allowed increasing working hours for factories having over 50 employees if both workers and owners agree.

Meanwhile, the government has mandated the use of coronavirus contact tracing app Aarogya Setu for those working in public and private sectors. The government has asked the employers to ensure 100% download of the application. In Noida and Greater Noida areas, people who do not use the app can now be jailed or fined. “All those with smartphones who do not have the application can be booked under Section 188 of the IPC. After that, a judicial magistrate will either decide if the person will be tried, fined or left with a warning,” Akhilesh Kumar, DCP Law and Order, said. A person can now be jailed for six months or fined Rs 1,000.