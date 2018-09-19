Nod for Maha discom’s Rs 20,651-cr revenue gap for FY16-FY20

It is for the first time that Mahavitran, the state distribution company, will charge consumers regulatory assets. It is not clear how much and over what period the amount will be recovered.

Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has approved a Rs 20,651-crore net revenue gap for MSEDCL, the state distribution company, for the period between FY16 to FY20, against the total demand of Rs 34,646 crore. However, just over Rs 8,000 crore, or 40%, of the approved revenue gap, will be bridged with higher recoveries from consumers through tariff hike; the remainder will be recovered through regulatory assets after April 2020 to avoid a tariff shock to consumers.

Mukesh Khullar, MERC member, told FE, “It is not decided by when the regulatory assets will be recovered, but if the three state companies — distribution, generation and transmission companies — can bring down their associated costs by FY20, they will have the option to recover the amount faster, as there will be lower regular rise.”

The regulator has revised the existing tariffs of FY19 and FY20 for residential, commercial, industrial and the agricultural consumers. For residences consuming between 0 and 100 units, the hike is around 5% in September 2018, while it is 7.9% for April 2019. For commercial consumers, the hike is between 6% and 9.5%, respectively, for September 2018 and April 2019.

Similarly for industrial consumers, the hike for low tension or voltage consumers is 4-6%, while for high tension or voltage consumers the hike is 7-9%.

Pratap Hogade, president of Maharashtra State Power Consumers Association, said, “We are planning to approach the appellate tribunal for electricity against the tariff hike. Although the tariff hike is 3-5% for FY19, the major part of the recovery has been deferred beyond 2020, which includes Rs 2,764 crore of interest charges as well and will continue to be charged on reducing basis till the entire Rs 12,382 crore is recovered from consumers.”