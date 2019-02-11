Nocturnal Animal: Maruti Suzuki starts car servicing at night in five cities

It’s in five cities to start with; the company has trained workshop teams for night operations.

In an industry-first, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has started a ‘car servicing at night’ initiative for its customers. It’s currently available at nine workshops in five cities: Gurgaon (Haryana), Sahibabad (UP), Bangalore and Mangalore (Karnataka) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki, said, “Customer convenience is of utmost importance, and with this initiative, we strive to enhance the customer ownership experience. The idea is to give customers the convenience and ease of dropping their vehicles overnight for repair work. We are sure this will help us climb the ladder of customer care.”

This initiative caters to the needs of customers who are busy during the day, who need urgent repair work, as also of those who run their vehicles as part of cab-aggregators such as Ola and Uber and are looking for minimal downtime.

Banerjee added there will be no extra cost on service charges owing to night operations. “We believe in uniformity across all services we provide. There will be no additional cost in servicing for customers owing to night operations,” he said.

He also said the company will ensure there are no unexpected delivery delays. “In most cases, cars will be ready as per the committed timeline. However, in case of unexpected delay, the customer will be offered a loaner car. The service advisor will not call or disturb the customer at night.”

So that the focus on quality workmanship is not lost, Banerjee said the workshop teams are assigned shifts for this initiative. “They are trained for handling emergencies at night time. There is no compromise on service quality. All relevant laws are complied with and appropriate permissions are in place.”