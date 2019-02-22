No waste! Tata Starbucks to use only fully compostable and recyclable items in its stores from June 5

Tata Starbucks to use only fully compostable and recyclable items in its stores from June 5

Tata Starbucks is on track to achieve its target of 144 stores by the end of the financial year 2019, it CEO Navin Gurnaney said on Thursday. Currently, the global coffee chain operates 138 stores across eight cities through a joint venture with Tata Global Beverages.

“We will open six more stores by March end. This is how we will end the year with 144 stores in our network,” Gurnaney said.

The company also plans to convert all material used for packaging into 100% compostable and recyclable material across all Starbucks stores in India by the World Environment Day on June 5, 2019. The initiative includes material like compostable wooden cutlery and stirrers, compostable paper cups and straws, cap lids made from corn starch and recyclable splash sticks used in take away orders, and glassware for all food and beverages.

“Sustainability is embedded in the fabric of Tata Starbucks’ mission. We are proud to be the first in the industry to be adopting such packaging solutions to further innovate the Starbucks experience for our customers.

Such initiatives would help the environment and in a regular environment these compostable materials will vanish within two to three years,” Gurnaney said.

When asked whether such changes will increase the cost to the company, Gurnaney said, “There is a cost to everything, but our commitment to the environment is essential”. He further assured that this cost won’t be passed on to the customers.

Starbucks recorded growth of 30% in revenue for the quarter ended December 2018, driven by new stores and improved store performance, according to an investors presentation. The company had previously announced that they plan to achieve breakeven by FY20.