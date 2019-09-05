No truce at IndiGo: Rakesh Gangwal shoots off fresh letter to Sebi

The spat between the two promoters became public on July 8 when Gangwal had levelled allegations of corporate governance lapses against Bhatia and the IGE group in a communication to the Sebi.

The fight between Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, the co-promoters of InterGlobe Aviation which runs low-cost carrier IndiGo, refuses to die, even though the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on August 27 sailed through peacefully with all resolutions passed by majority of shareholders. At the AGM, Bhatia had exuded hope for truce ahead saying, “I hope Gangwal’s actions will speak louder than his words”.

However, all such hopes got belied when on Wednesday news surfaced that Gangwal has fired yet another missive to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on August 30 — just three days after the AGM.

Gangwal’s fresh letter to Sebi basically is reiteration of his demand for removal of controlling rights exercised by Bhatia-controlled InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) on the airline’s functioning.

Sebi has sought a response from the carrier on it.

On its part, InterGlobe Aviation said it will respond to the letter. “The August 30 letter reiterates certain issues that Gangwal had previously raised with the Sebi (disclosures in respect of which have been made previously) and seeks certain directions from the Sebi against the company and the IGE Group,” InterGlobe Aviation said in a stock exchange filing.

Gangwal, through his counsel at Khaitan & Co, is seeking regulatory intervention on past related-party transactions (RPT), non-independence of current chairman M Damodaran, refusal to hold the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and public statements by IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta on the dispute.

At the August 27 AGM, Gangwal had voted in favour of board expansion which included more independent directors — one of his key demands. He supported the proposed resolutions following redressal of his apprehension to plug certain loopholes in the new RPT policy, which may have been misused by the IGE group in future.

The spat between the two promoters became public on July 8 when Gangwal had levelled allegations of corporate governance lapses against Bhatia and the IGE group in a communication to the Sebi.

Gangwal, who holds a 37.02% stake in IndiGo, had questioned the execution of RPTs, rejection of his EGM requisition, misleading of shareholders by the CEO and overarching control of the IGE group in the airline’s management. The group controls 37.92% shares in the company.

Besides having the rights to appoint five of the ten directors, the IGE group can appoint key management personnel including the chairman, MD, president and CEO. Bhatia had refuted all allegations and called it an attempt to dilute the controlling rights of the IGE group over IndiGo.

Following several rounds of discussions, on July 20, the IndiGo board had decided to expand the board from the six members to 10 and agreed to amend the RPT policy. When it appeared that the two promoters had resolved their differences, Gangwal went public again on August 6, claiming that large loopholes remained in the proposed changes, and said he would not vote in favour of them.

Gangwal’s support was necessary to adopt the changes to the AoA as special resolution item requires nod from at least 75% of the shareholders.

Gangwal’s main grouse regarding the board expansion to 10 was that if a position of an independent director falls vacant at any time, the size of the board will be in favour of IGE which can during the interim period force through its policies. Though Gangwal’s apprehensions received support from independent director Anupam Khanna, chairman Damodaran had rejected the allegations. Khanna had asked the board to consider Gangwal’s suggestions which included expanding the board size to 7.

In the expanded board, IGE’s nominees would go up to five, Gangwal’s will remain at one, while four independent directors would be appointed, one of whom would be woman.