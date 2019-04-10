No taker for Jet Airways? Bidding deadline extended as investor interest seen muted

Jet Airways has not paid pilots, engineers and senior executives salaries for the last three months.

In further sign of trouble for beleagured Jet Airways, and potentially a sign of low investor interest in the airline, its lenders on Wednesday extended the deadline to submit bids for purchase of stake in the cash strapped air carrier to April 12, 2019.

The deadline, which was to end on Wednesday was possibly extended as the ailing airline reportingly did not receive any initial bids. Earlier, ET Now had reported citing sources that Jet Airways did not receive any initial bids, except for an interest shown by Etihad.

“The qualified bidders will be expected to submit their respective binding bid(s) latest by April 30, 2019 subject to the terms set out under the bid document,” SBI Capital Markets said in a notice.

The consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) are implementing a debt resolution plan for Jet Airways. The plan was approved by the board last month. “While all soft copies of the EoIs are required to submitted by the EoI due date, the hard copies may be submitted by April 16, 2019,” the notice added.

Earlier this week, bankers said they hoped that strong bidders would turn up by the last day of the bidding to submit their interest. However, even if the process were to sail through, a new investor would take their own time, and the process may take as long as till June to compete. While the funding would come only after lenders sign up with the bidder and all legal formalities are complete, Jet Airways is strapped for cash now.

Jet Airways has not paid pilots, engineers and senior executives salaries for the last three months. The airline, formerly controlled by Naresh Goyal, has also defaulted on payment of March salaries to other employees as well.

Earlier, Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal and Etihad Airways nominee Kevin Knight stepped down from the board to allow for the banks to take over in a bid to revive the airline by bringing in new investors.