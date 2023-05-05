No stopping startup layoffs: Meesho lays off 251 employees, cites judgement errors in over-hiring

Softbank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho on Friday announced its second round of layoff in just over a year, which would affect 251 employees representing 15 per cent of its workforce. In an email to the employees, company co-founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said, “I have a difficult news. We are reducing the size of the Meesho workforce by 15 per cent, affecting 251 employees.” He cited a challenging macroeconomic environment for the decision and added that the company made ‘judgement errors in over-hiring ahead of the curve’. “At the same time, we could have run our organisation structure in a more effective and lean manner overall,” the email said.

Meesho has been on a cost-cutting strategy since 2022. “We grew by 10X from 2020 to 2022, helped by COVID tailwinds and aggressive investments. Even as we tracked to our plans, the macro climate undeniably and considerably changed. As a result, we have had to accelerate our timeline to profitability as part of project Redbull, while readjusting our GMV growth goals to 30 per cent YoY. While our cash reserves buffer us well for these harsh circumstances, we need to stay highly prudent on the cost front,” said Vidit Aatrey. According to the email, Meesho rationalised all its costs before taking the decision, which included infrastructure costs, discretionary growth spends, tool costs, support and other indirect costs.

What’s next?

Vidit Aatrey maintained that the layoff decision had nothing to do with the performance of the affected employees and “only to do with the business reality”. Meesho has also announced the following support for the impacted employees:

Severance: It said that the affected employees will receive full pay for notice period and 1 additional month along with a tenure based payment of 15 days pay for every completed year of service, rounded up to the the nearest year.

Equity: The e-commerce firm said that it will relax ESOP vesting norms so the departing employees remain shareholders in the company.

Healthcare: It said that the company will extend the family insurance coverage till March 31, 2024.

Relocation: Meesho will also provide relocation allowance to employees who moved to Bengaluru since 1st January, 2023 till 5th May.

Gratuity & Leave Encashment: It will also offer gratuity and leave encashment as per applicable law.