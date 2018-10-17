No stopping Reliance Jio! Mukesh Ambani telco posts profit for the 3rd quarter in a row

No stopping for Reliance Jio! Mukesh Ambani telco posts profit for the 3rd quarter in a row

Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has continued its profitability for the third time in a row even as telcos are facing stiff competition with each other. Jio posted a profit of Rs 681 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19, up 11.3% from previous quarter’s Rs 612 crore. Reliance Jio, which is a new entrant in the telco market, posted its first profit in the last quarter of FY18. Jio has disrupted the telecom market by offering ultra-cheap data plans.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom reported a revenue of Rs 9,240 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The ARPU of Reliance Jio stood at Rs 131.7 per subscriber per month, while EBITA margin slightly declined from 38.8% to 38.7% on-quarter.

“Jio was conceived with a mission to connect everyone and everything, everywhere – always at the highest quality and the most affordable price. We, at Jio, are glad with our progress towards our mission with more than 250 million subscribers on our network within 25 months of commencement of services,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said.

Also Read – Mukesh Ambani’s RIL reports 17% higher net profit at Rs 9,516 crore; announces takeover of Hathway, DEN

JIO Q2 Results: All key figures in a nutshell