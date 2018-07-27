No stopping for Reliance Jio! Mukesh Ambani firm posts profit 2nd quarter in a row

Reliance Jio has posted a profit of Rs 612 crore in the quarter ended June 30

Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Reliance Jio has posted a profit of Rs 612 crore in the quarter ended June 30, continuing its successful trajectory for the second quarter in a row. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom reported a revenue of Rs 8,110 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19. The ARPU of Reliance Jio stood at Rs 134.5 crore and the EBITA margin increased to 38.8% from 37.8% recorded in the previous quarter.

“We doubled our customer base and most user metrics in the last 12 months. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said.

FTTH and Enterprise services with strong fibre backbone across the country would further establish Jio’s leadership as a digital services provider, Mukesh Ambani expressed hope.

Key figures in a nutshell: