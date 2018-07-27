No stopping for Reliance Jio! Mukesh Ambani firm posts profit 2nd quarter in a row

Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Reliance Jio has posted a profit of Rs 612 crore in the quarter ended June 30, continuing its successful trajectory for the second quarter in a row. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom reported a revenue of Rs 8,110 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19. The ARPU of Reliance Jio stood at Rs 134.5 crore and the EBITA margin increased to 38.8% from 37.8% recorded in the previous quarter.
“We doubled our customer base and most user metrics in the last 12 months. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said.
FTTH and Enterprise services with strong fibre backbone across the country would further establish Jio’s leadership as a digital services provider, Mukesh Ambani expressed hope.
Key figures in a nutshell:
- Standalone revenue from operations of Rs 8,109 crore (13.8% QoQ growth)
- Standalone EBITDA of Rs 3,147 crore (16.8% QoQ growth)
- EBITDA margin of 38.8%
- Standalone net profit of Rs 612 crore
- Subscriber base of 215.3 million as on June 30, 2018
- Lowest churn in the industry at 0.30% per month
- ARPU during the quarter of Rs 134.5 per subscriber per month
- Total wireless data traffic during the quarter of 642 crore GB
- Total voice traffic during the quarter of 44,871 crore minutes