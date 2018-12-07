No respite for Vijay Mallya: Now, Supreme Court refuses to stay ED proceedings against former Kingfisher boss

By: | Updated: December 7, 2018 1:31 PM

The absconding businessman Mallya approached the Supreme Court last week after Bombay High Court rejected his plea for a stay on the ED proceedings.

There is no end in sight to the troubles of former ‘king of good times’ Vijay Mallya as the Supreme Court of India Friday refused to stay proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to declare him a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his properties. The apex court, however, asked ED to respond to liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s petition against ‘fugitive’ tag. The absconding businessman Mallya approached the Supreme Court last week after Bombay High Court rejected his plea for a stay on the ED proceedings.

Prior to that, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court too had dismissed a plea by Mallya, seeking a stay on ED’s application to declare him a fugitive under the Fugitive Economic Offenders’ Act, 2018.

In July, the ED had filed a plea before a special PMLA court, seeking the “fugitive economic offender” tag for Vijay Mallya. ED also sought to confiscate around Rs 12,500 crore worth of assets of Mallya immediately. In September, Vijay Mallya told the PMLA court that he was not a fugitive economic offender and not involved in the scheduled offence of money laundering.

Vijay Mallya's plea: Please take my money; I did not steal

Meanwhile, Mallya Wednesday termed all allegations against him as false in a series of tweets and offered to pay back 100% of the principal amount against his now-defunct Kingfisher Airline owed to banks. On Thursday too, he said in a tweet that he wishes to repay banks completely.

“Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically, my appeal is “Please take the money”. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, on Friday, he said in a tweet that he did not borrow a single rupee as the borrower was Kingfisher Airlines.

Vijay Mallya is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering. Currently, he is staying in London and a UK court will pronounce its verdict on his extradition case on December 10.

