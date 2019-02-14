No respite for Indigo fliers: Airlines to 30 daily flights in February and March

IndiGo, the largest domestic carrier, has cancelled around 175 flights so far.

Continuing with its spate of cancellations, low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday terminated 49 flights and will curtail its schedule by 30 flights per day until March.

The cancellations ran into the fifth straight day after IndiGo announced on February 9 that the hailstorm in northern India had disrupted its flight schedule.

IndiGo, the largest domestic carrier, has cancelled around 175 flights so far. The airline had cancelled 40 flights on Saturday, 35 on Sunday and 32 on Monday.

“Going forward, IndiGo has decided to curtail its flight schedule for the remaining period of February by approximately 30 flights a day. As a proactive measure IndiGo has decided to continue its curtailment until the end of March,” the airline said in a statement.

Also Read: Tata Power to be selective about bidding for stressed assets: CEO

While the airline maintains that the cancellations are due to it adjusting flight schedules as a result of a hailstorm in parts of north India on Friday last week which led to diversion of several flights, industry sources said the carrier is facing shortage of crew as it has expanded rapidly.

The airline blamed factors like anticipated weather conditions for February 14 and Notams (Notice to Airmen) for cancellations. “This has resulted in extended duty times which then made it necessary to re-roster our crew and optimise our operations,” it said.

IndiGo operates the largest network in India, flying 1,400 daily flights. It commands nearly 43% share of the domestic market.

Sources alleged that the airline was forcing passengers to either buy last minute fares or offering them alternate flights with one-stop connectivity with a long transit time.

IndiGo has been adding capacity at over 30% year-on-year during FY19, nearly double from its competitors. It added as many as 55 aircraft during the 2018 calendar year out of the 120 planes delivered in India.