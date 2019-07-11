No proposal under consideration to increase FDI in multi-brand retail, says Piyush Goyal

The information was given by the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

There is no proposal under government’s consideration to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) in the multi-brand retail sector, the Parliament was informed Wednesday. The information was given by the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“There is no proposal under consideration of the Government to increase FDI in multi brand retail sector in the country,” he said.

Also read: BSNL, MTNL beat Reliance Jio in January-March revenue growth

India has received a FDI proposal in the sector from one foreign company of UK, he said. According to the FDI policy, a foreign retailer can take 51 per cent stake in a domestic firm under government approval route.