No more polluted skies! Indian airlines flying overseas asked to curb carbon emissions

CORSIA aims to halve and offset emissions from the aviation sector by 2050, compared with 2005 levels.. (IE)

All Indian airlines flying on international routes are required to check their carbon emission and fuel consumption data from January 1, 2019. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued draft guidelines in this regard for airlines that have international operations. The draft guidelines by DGCA come two years after the United Nations’ specialised agency International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) adopted the Carbon Offsetting & Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) at its general assembly in October 2016. CORSIA aims to halve and offset emissions from the aviation sector by 2050, compared with 2005 levels.

CORSIA, which will be implemented in three phases, has targeted to address any annual rise in total carbon dioxide emissions from civil aviation globally above the baseline value, so as to avoid the impact of any unusual fluctuations in air traffic in 2020 levels. The three phases will comprise the pilot phase, which will be from 2021 to 2023, the first phase that would be operational from 2024 to 2026, and then the second phase that would be operational from 2027 to 2035.

As per the DGCA statement, while the reporting of emission will be done on annual basis, the offsetting requirements need to be done by the airline operators during each compliance period, which is of three years duration. Monitoring, reporting and verification are some of the main features of CORSIA.

It may be noted that the air transport industry currently contributes about 2% of the total global emissions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Also, as per IATA, civil aviation industry alone emitted approximately 859 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and between 2021 and 2035, it is estimated that the sector will have to offset 2.6 billion tonnes of the greenhouse gas under CORSIA.