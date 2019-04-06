No more extension for NBCC CMD AK Mittal

AK Mittal, chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-run infrastructure major NBCC, has been denied a second extension. Mittal had taken charge of the company in 2013 and his appointment was for a period of five years. Subsequent to it, he was given a one-year extension till March 2019.

The government has tasked Shiv Das Meena, additional secretary, housing, with the top job at NBCC in the interim. Last year, Mittal’s extension was cleared till March 2019 after he had received a clean chit from the NBCC’s vigilance department subsequent to being named in an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Rs 2,100-crore Pragati Maidan redevelopment project.

Read Also| Attention Taxpayers! New ITR forms for AY 2019-20 out — check details here

The Public Enterprises Selection Board is expected to soon issue a circular inviting applications for the CMD’s post at NBCC. “During my stint at NBCC, I tried to change the face of government-run infrastructure company. My successor should have a long innings and should come with a new vision for the company,” Mittal told FE, confirming the development. NBCC is leading in the race to take over debt-laden Jaypee Infratech.