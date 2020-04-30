No job cuts at SpiceJet; will pay part salaries to majority of employees due to coronavirus lockdown

The company will also pay part of salaries to over 92% employees in April while its primary revenue source is drying up.

Budget carrier SpiceJet has said that there will be no job cuts at the airline even as aviation remains one of the worst hit sectors due to coronavirus lockdown. The company will also pay part of salaries to over 92% employees in April while its primary revenue source is drying up, the company said in a statement on Thursday. With India imposing flight restrictions and travel bans in the wake of coronavirus, no passenger flights have operated for over a month now and there is still no date in sight as to when airlines can start flying their airplanes again.

“While a number of airlines the world over have been forced to retrench employees and withhold salaries, SpiceJet with its limited cargo operations during the lockdown period, will pay part salaries to over 92% of its employees,” the company said. The salaries are expected to credit on the first day of May itself. To ensure that the company is paying the majority of its employees during this complete lock-down situation, SpiceJet will pay according to the work hours contributed while maintaining basic thresholds.

However, SpiceJet assured that it is a temporary measure and will be reverted soon when normalcy settles in. “We will consider reverting back to our basic structure upon restart of operations and return to normalcy and shall also be considering suitable allowances for our operating crew who stand together with us amid uncertainty until we restart,” the airline said. As passenger flights remain shut, the government has deployed airlines to fly essential goods. IndiGo is another airline which is flying essential goods across various Indian cities.

Meanwhile, as aviation remains down in the country, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri recently said that his “heart goes out” to the people who are suffering due to coronavirus situation and said that the government will permit flying of aircraft again as soon as it is confident that the situation is under control.