  • MORE MARKET STATS

No impact of omicron variant so far on property market: CREDAI

By: |
December 10, 2021 6:03 PM

"There has been no significant impact of the new Omicron variant on India's realty market and the growth momentum post festive sales is expected to continue," CREDAI said in a statement.

"At our end as well, we are actively monitoring the on-ground situation with respect to the new variant and are hopeful that its impact will be much lesser than the second wave of the pandemic," Patodia said. "At our end as well, we are actively monitoring the on-ground situation with respect to the new variant and are hopeful that its impact will be much lesser than the second wave of the pandemic," Patodia said.

Realtors body CREDAI on Friday said that there has been no impact of the new Omicron variant on the property market so far and growth in sales volumes is likely to continue.

“There has been no significant impact of the new Omicron variant on India’s realty market and the growth momentum post festive sales is expected to continue,” CREDAI said in a statement.

Related News

As many as 25 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported so far in India.

For the time being, CREDAI said it is not expecting any disruption in project construction pace. The deliveries of projects will also remain unaffected unless there is a significant rise in the infections in the months to come.

Credai President Harsh Vardhan Patodia said: “Developers have learnt from the previous two waves of the pandemic and are fully prepared to manage any disruption pertaining to supply chain and labour supply to a large extent.”

He urged the government to exempt real estate and construction from any future lockdowns or curfews.

“At our end as well, we are actively monitoring the on-ground situation with respect to the new variant and are hopeful that its impact will be much lesser than the second wave of the pandemic,” Patodia said.

The association has asked its around 13,000 member developers to follow rigorous COVID safety guidelines at their offices and projects. They have also been advised to leverage the power of digitisation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. No impact of omicron variant so far on property market CREDAI
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DoT moves NCLAT against resolution of Videocon; claims Rs 881.92 cr due from Videocon Telecom
2DGCA starts probe into SpiceJet’s 737 Max aircraft that made emergency landing at Mumbai airport
3Google extends deadline for developers in India to integrate with Play Store billing system