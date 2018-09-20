No free meals anymore! Jet Airways to stop free food in economy class from Sep 25

The latest plan by Jet Airways covers the ‘Economy Light’ and ‘Economy Deal’ categories in the domestic sector, the airline said in a statement. As cost of meals which is at present inclusive of the ticket fare. (Reuters)

Jet Airways on Wednesday announced that it will no longer provide free meals on its Economy class on bookings done from September 25. However, the airline flyers will keep getting free beverages, including tea and coffee. The latest plan by Jet Airways covers the ‘Economy Light’ and ‘Economy Deal’ categories in the domestic sector, the airline said in a statement. As cost of meals which is at present inclusive of the ticket fare.

“From September 25, guests travelling in the Economy and booking ‘Light’/’Deal’ fares for travel from September 28 on its domestic flights, will not only be able to avail of competitive low fares but have the opportunity to buy meals from a specially curated on-board menu,” Jet Airways said.

“We understand these changes and endeavor to align our service framework to embrace such needs of various segments of consumers. Our first such measure was the introduction of our Fare Choices concept in 2016. Our latest initiative is a step ahead in terms of flexibility and being receptive to our guests’ preference to facilitate greater choice and convenience,” Raj Sivakumar, senior vice-president for sales & distribution said.

At present, the Fare Choices in the Economy offers a total of five fare options–‘Light’, ‘Deal’, ‘Saver’, ‘Classic’ and ‘Flex’.