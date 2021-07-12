No end to woes of aviation sector in near term

It forecasts ~82% of pre-Covid demand by March 2022 and possibly ~100% by H2FY23.
Painting a grim picture, global aviation consultant CAPA believes the second Covid wave could precipitate a collapse of the aviation sector.
It forecasts ~82% of pre-Covid demand by March 2022 and possibly ~100% by H2FY23.
It envisages international to remain subdued and to recover only by FY24.
With rising supply-side risk, the structure of competition may change in the near to medium term, resulting in a 2-3 horse race in the sector, it has said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.