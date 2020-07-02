No difference of opinion with Ayush ministry, says Ramdev’s Patanjali

Patanjali said, according to the Ayush ministry, the company was now allowed to manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil tablet, Swasari Vati and Anu Taila across India, in accordance with the manufacturing licences granted by the Uttarakhand government’s State Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani services.

Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday said as directed, it had shared all its clinical trial documents with the Ministry of Ayush, refuting claims of a difference of opinion with the ministry.

“The ministry has also categorically agreed that Patanjali Research Foundation has appropriately worked on Covid-19 management,” the company said in a statement.

Patanjali said, according to the Ayush ministry, the company was now allowed to manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil tablet, Swasari Vati and Anu Taila across India, in accordance with the manufacturing licences granted by the Uttarakhand government’s State Licensing Authority, Ayurvedic and Unani services.

The announcement by the company comes a day after the Ayush ministry observed that the proposed drug, Divya Coronil tablet, was registered by the State Licensing Authority, Uttarakhand, for use as “immunity booster especially against respiratory tract involvement and all types of fever”.

The ministry, in a letter to Patanjali, said: “It may be ensured that on the package and label displayed on the medicines, no claim for the cure of Covid-19 should be mentioned.” The letter has been reviewed by FE.

Changing tack, a day earlier, MD Acharya Balkrishna had said the firm never claimed its medicines could cure or control coronavirus. “We said that we had made medicines and used them in clinical controlled trial, which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it,” news agency ANI reported quoting the MD.

Last week, Patanjali had launched the pack of Ayurvedic medicines, claiming that they have a proven efficacy in curing the novel coronavirus, only to stop publicising such claims after the Ayush ministry directed the firm to stop advertising till the issue was duly examined.

Patanjali had been asked to provide details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for Covid treatment; sites/hospitals where the research study was conducted for Covid-19; protocol followed, sample size used, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI’s registration and results data of the studies.