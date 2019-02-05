No default due to Zee Entertainment stock price movement: CEO

In a series of interviews to various publications, Goenka had indicated that various global companies, predominantly US-based ones, were at the forefront.

Promoters of Essel Group and lenders that have a pledge on promoter’ shares have agreed that there will not be any event of default due to a movement in the stock price of Zee Entertainment, Punit Goenka, chief executive officer, informed investors on Monday. This will give the group time to complete sale of its key assets. The total debt relating to loans against shares stands at Rs 13,500 crore. Goenka also reiterated that the Zee Entertainment stake sale is expected to conclude by April.

While he refused to elaborate on the deal with respect of rights of the company in case of a breach in agreement citing confidentiality, he reiterated that there will be no event of default for the standstill period, which will last until September 30.

Despite ongoing talks between the promoters and lenders, however, since the price volatility on January 25, 24.38 million promoter shares have been sold with promoter holding now at 39.08% in Zee Entertainment.

On being asked whether there is a possibility of any further pledged share sales, Goenka said, “We do not expect any more pledged selling to happen. But as you’ll appreciate, in a 100-meter race, we are probably at 90-95 meters and we still need to get the 100% thing done. But I am hopeful and confident that nobody would break ranks going forward.”

Goenka said, “On the stake sale process, things are progressing well with the potential strategic investor and there has been no change in commentary from our call last Monday. We are confident of finding a suitable partner for the company.”

On Monday, the Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock fell 7.8% intra-day, settling at 348.5 a piece, down 2.2%. In a series of interviews to various publications, Goenka had indicated that various global companies, predominantly US-based ones, were at the forefront. The company also has one sealed infra-asset sale deal that is expected to be complete soon, with other solar and road asset sales expected to conclude in the next 3-6 months.

In a dramatic open letter last month, Subhash Chandra, chairman of the Essel Group, opened with an apology to the group’s financial supporters, closing with a promise to repay all dues to his lenders.

In the letter, Chandra lists key areas where the group went wrong, including incorrect bids in Essel Infra, where things went from bad to worse after the company continued to pay interest and principle on loss-making projects by borrowing funds against shareholdings in listed companies. Chandra further stated that buying D2H from Videocon was an error.