Uttam Galva on Wednesday said they have no information regarding ArcelorMittal clearing the company dues. “In this regard, we would like to inform you that the company has not received any communication either from its lenders or ArcelorMittal,” the company said in a notification in response to a query from the stock exchanges. Uttam Galva owes Rs 5,654 crore to 18 banks, largest among them is State Bank of India (SBI).