No benefit to customers on Dabur products from Nirmala Sitharaman’s corporate tax rate cut

Dabur Ltd has said that the company will not cut the prices of its FMCG products as it has not benefitted from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent corporate tax rate cuts. “Since we are availing fiscal benefits, there will not be any material impact on our tax rate. That said, it’s a welcome move and will go a long way in improving overall sentiments,” Lalit Malik, CFO, Dabur, told Financial Express Online. Since the same has not brought any benefits to the company, it will hold on to passing the benefits in terms of reduced rates to customers. Earlier, Financial Express Online had reported that some consumer goods companies including Dabur will opt out of Nirmala Sitharaman’s new tax regime and may opt for it at a later date when switching eventually become a better choice.

Dabur is already enjoying tax holidays which brings its effective corporate tax rate at 18-22%, Dabur CEO told ET Now in an interview recently. On the other hand, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s hefty corporate tax rate cuts, the effective rate has become 25.2%. Thus, for Dabur, the current taxes are already much lower than the new tax slabs. Earlier, a Kotak Institutional Equities report said that Dabur, Marico, and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are expected to “continue to avail exemptions while staying at a marginal tax rate of 30%, given that their current effective tax rate is below 25.2%”.

While Nirmala Sitharaman’s tax incentives were widely welcomed as a boon to waning consumer demand, some of FMCG and consumer packaged goods companies are likely to hold on to the benefits instead of passing it on to the customers and bring in price relief. According to the Kotak Institutional report, the consumer goods companies would deploy the capital in fueling their growth and drive premiumization. The Narendra Modi-led government had recently announced tax cuts in its latest bid to spur demand.