NMDC’s iron ore production up 11% in September

October 10, 2020 1:15 AM

“For the quarter ended September 2020, Iron ore production is 5.63 MT against 5.29 MT in CPLY, registering a growth of 6.5% and sales is 6.50 MT against 5.83 MT in CPLY, registering a growth of 11.5%,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

NMDC, the country’s largest iron ore Navratna company, has reported 1.83 MT produciton in September, registering a growth of 11% against 1.64 MT recoreded in the same month last year.

The Bailadila Projects in Chhattisgarh has produced 1.32 MT in September 2020 as compared to last year production of 1.05 MT of iron ore in September, and has registered a growth of 26%.The total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects in September was 1.62 MT against 1.34 MT in September 2019, which is 21% higher.

ShriSumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said: “Since June2020 the company is on a growth trajectory and will definitely keep improving in the months to come. Though 2020 has been a challenging year, NMDC is consistently putting its best efforts to meet the demand of the domestic steel industry.”

