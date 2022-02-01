  • MORE MARKET STATS

NMDC iron ore output grows 28% to 33 MT in Apr-Jan; sales jump 25%

The company’s iron ore output was 25.66 MT in the same period last fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

Written by PTI
In January 2022, the company said its iron ore production rose to 4.56 MT from 3.86 MT a year ago.

State-owned NMDC on Tuesday said its iron ore production surged over 28 per cent to 32.88 million tonnes (MT) in April-January 2021-22.

Its total sales of iron ore during the April-January period increased over 25 per cent to 32.60 MT from 26.01 MT a year ago.

The company sold 4.24 MT iron ore in January 2022 compared to 3.74 MT in the year-ago month.

The Hyderabad-headquartered NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country’s largest iron ore mining company.

It is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

