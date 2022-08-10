NLCIL inks MoU with Assam Power Distribution to develop 1,000 MW solar projects

Public sector power generator NLC India (NLCIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) to develop solar power projects. The MoU between Tamil Nadu-based NLCIL and APDCL, wholly owned by the Assam government, is for setting up a joint venture company with equity participation of 51% by NLCIL and 49% by APDCL to develop 1,000 MW solar projects in Assam.

NLCIL operationalises mining along with power generation capacity of 6,061 MW, including renewable energy capacity of 1421.06 MW with 1,370.06 MW of solar and 51 MW of wind-based power generation. NLCIL is the first CPSE to cross 1 GW capacity in solar power generation and is also a member of International Solar Alliance.

The establishment of this solar project will act as a stepping stone for NLCIL to achieve its ambitious plans of having capacity of around 17,171 MW, including 6,031 MW of renewable energy, by 2030.