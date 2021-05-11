NLCIL floats tenders for installing 9 oxygen plants

The plants in Chennai will be installed in government general hospitals identified by the state government, according to Rakesh Kumar, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL.

Power public sector undertaking NLC India (NLCIL) is in the process of setting up pressure swing medical oxygen plants at its project sites including Neyveli and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu and sites across the country. The tenders have been floated for the oxygen plants and once the process is completed, the plants will be set up within one month.

The move is in lines with the direction of the Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi to PSUs under its fold to set up oxygen plants to meet the rise in demand for medical oxygen in hospitals across the country.

NLCIL has planned to set up nine plants with a capacity of 30 NM3/hour based on the requirement at different locations. Two plants of 12 NM3/hour capacity costing Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh will be installed at the NLCIL Hospital at Neyveli while three plants of 30 NM3/hour capacity costing Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh each will be installed in Chennai. The plants in Chennai will be installed in government general hospitals identified by the state government, according to Rakesh Kumar, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL.

The company will also be setting up three oxygen plants each in Rajasthan and through its subsidiary NUPPL in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Navratna undertaking has business operations in Neyveli and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand and in a small way in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

NLCIL had augmented its Covid bed capacity in its hospital and other places in the township at Neyveli from 90 to 500 beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The PSU had commenced hospital operations at Ghatampur UP within a week, a 70 bedded hospital is in operation now and additional 200 beds are arranged for Covid care centres in the nearby buildings.

“NLCIL is also in the process of placing orders for the purchase of 500 medical oxygen concentrators of 10 LPM capacity each. Tenders have already been floated and we will finalise the bidder in a week. The oxygen concentrators will also be sent to states including Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan based on the requirement,” Kumar said.