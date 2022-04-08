NLCIL creates record in power generation at 29.20 bn units in FY22

Navratna public sector undertaking, the Neyveli-based NLC India (NLCIL), on Thursday said that the power stations of NLCIL and its subsidiaries together have generated 29.20 billion units of electricity during the financial year 2021-22, creating a new record in power generation.

This is the highest ever generation in a financial year since inception of the company and is 18.64% higher than the generation made during the previous year of 24.61 billion units.

The company and its subsidiaries have also exported 25.89 billion units of power to the distribution companies (discoms) during the year under reference, which is 19.75% higher than the previous year, thus creating a new export record.

NLCIL commenced its coal production in April 2020 and during FY22, the Talabira coal mine in Odisha produced 63.58 lakh tonne of coal, which is 527% higher than the coal production made during the year 2020-21 , surpassing the target of 40 lakh tonne set for it by the coal ministry, said an NLCIL release.

Continuing its emphasis on green energy and creating a new record, the solar power plants and the wind power plants have generated 2.18 billion units of electricity — the highest since inception, which is also 5.93% higher than the previous year’s (2020-21) of 2.06 billion units.

Lignite production during the year also marked a 30% increase over the previous year. In FY 2021-22, around 25.1 million tonne of lignite was produced and the company has created a new record in lignite sales amounting to `419 crore.

NLCIL group has spent Rs 2,417 crore towards capital expenditure against the target of Rs 2,061 crore, which is 17% higher than the target. During FY22, the company has collected Rs 15,486 crore from the DISCOMS. This is also a new record in revenue collection, since inception. The collection efficiency of the company during the year was remarkable at 146%, it added.