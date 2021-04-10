NLC India witnesses capacity addition of 517 MW in FY21

NLCIL and its subsidiaries’ realisation of power dues from discoms crossed Rs 11,300 crore during the year.

State-owned NLC India (NLCIL) on Friday said it made a capacity addition of 517.5 MW in 2020-21. This includes 500 MW of lignite-based thermal power and 17.5 MW of solar with battery energy storage system. With this, NLCIL and its subsidiaries’ installed power generating capacity has increased to 6,061.06 MW.

During the year, the Neyveli-headquartered NLCIL also entered the coal mining business by starting coal production at its Talabira mines in Odisha, with capacity of 20 MTPA. With this, the total mining capacity of the company has increased to 50.60 MTPA from 30.60 MTPA.

The mine also surpassed its first year target of 0.937 MTPA and achieved actual coal production of 1.013 MTPA, NLCIL said in a statement.

NLCIL and its subsidiaries generated 24,613 MU of power in FY21. It augmented its renewable power plants, in line with the government’s vision on renewable energy (RE) and the present installed capacity of RE is at 1,421.06 MW. The renewable power generation is up by 39%, from 1,481 MU in the previous year, to 2,057 MU in FY21, it said.

The company made its entry in trading of power in a big way. Round-the-clock trading of surrendered power of NLCIL thermal power stations through the Real Time Market (RTM) started on June 1, 2020 and the company has since traded 868.78 MU, earning a gross revenue of Rs 216 crore.

NLCIL and its subsidiaries’ realisation of power dues from discoms crossed Rs 11,300 crore during the year.

NLCIL claimed that a historical settlement between the contractor employers and the unions representing contract workmen was reached on revision of wages and benefits to around 15,000 contractor workmen in NLCIL, in August 2020, without any strike oragitation.