NIVEA India starts hand sanitiser manufacturing as coronavirus boosts demand

German-based NIVEA skincare brand has started manufacturing alcohol based hand sanitisers as the country witnesses unprecedented demand because of coronavirus. The company has recently started production of hand sanitisers to help healthcare professionals in fighting coronavirus and does not plan to retail them in the market. “The company’s plant at Sanand in Gujarat, which originally manufactures skincare products for the India market, has begun production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers,” the FMCG brand said in a statement on Friday. These sanitisers will be distributed to the public hospitals and healthcare institutions in Ahmedabad and Vadodara and the company’s distribution partners at zero cost. NIVEA hasn’t made it clear if it also plans to launch the product commercially in the future.

NIVEA has manufactured hand sanitisers in partnership with Gujarat Print Pack Limited which provided the required packaging labels for the bottles at zero cost and Hyderabad-based Aptar Beauty and Home India Pvt. Ltd. which also provided pump-assembly to the German company free of cost, Omar Navarro, Vice President of Supply Chain for the Region and Neil George, Managing Director-NIVEA India, said. The skincare brand currently makes body lotions, body creams, body washes, lip balm, and deodorant, among other products.

Meanwhile, in the wake of increased demand for hand sanitisers in the country, Savlon maker ITC also recently converted its perfume plant to make hand sanitisers. “This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour to help fight the virus and contain its spread,” Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd, said in a statement this week. The Himachal-based factory earlier used to make ITC’s premium fragrance range. ITC sells Essenza Di Wills and Engage range of fragrances.

Earlier, the government had also given clearances to 45 sugar mills and distilleries to make sanitisers as demand has shot up in last few days.