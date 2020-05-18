‘Why does India have to import chamchas from China?’ Nitin Gadkari joins Modi’s call for local

Since imports from China have dried up , many industry leaders and organisations have also questioned India’s dependence on imports and have pushed for strengthening local supply chains.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call towards buying local products as the government looks to make Indian economy self-reliant, Nitin Gadkari also pushed for Indian products. He also said that the country must take benefit of the rising apathy towards China in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. “Nobody wants to deal with China at the moment and Indian industry must take advantage of that,” he said at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event. Nitin Gadkari, who leads the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and the MSMEs, also said that the country has enough bamboo produce to do away with the import of Chinese spoons (chamchas).

“Does India need to import even chamchas?,” he asked while stating that the country can save about Rs 4,000 crore by procuring bamboo from the northeast where it is grown in abundance. India also imports Ganesh idols from China which can be sourced from idol makers in Konkan. “Be Indian. Buy Indian” the minister said. Since imports from China have dried out due to coronavirus, many industry leaders and organisations have also questioned India’s dependence on imports and have pushed for strengthening local supply chains. Nitin Gadkari also said that reducing India’s import dependence will strengthen the economy and industry must now look to cut down on imports and sourcing products from domestic manufacturers.

“Indian population and market are large enough to attract foreign investment away from China,” he said. Meanwhile, many states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have already started procedures to attract companies which have proposed shifting out of China or set-up additional factories in Southeast Asia. Currently, China has many companies from the West who have shown antipathy to the country after the outbreak of coronavirus.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, India had started manufacturing hand sanitizer and personal protection equipment in huge volumes while these were largely imported before. Giving the example of the same, Nitin Gadkari said that the Indian industry must identify the imports that can be substituted. He also said that India’s support for MSME and agriculture will help in the economy becoming self-reliant.