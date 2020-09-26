NITI working on index to foster competition in power distribution: Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar

“Niti Aayog has been working on a #StateEnergyIndex that is set to foster healthy competition in the states’ energy #DISCOM space. The index would not only allow for better formulation & implementation of strategies for continuous improvement & management of resources,” Kumar said in a tweet.
“But also enable a comprehensive assessment of a specific #DISCOM aided by the use of indicators like: viability, access, affordability & reliability of #energy, and even their efforts at #cleanenergy initiatives, energy efficiency and #technology innovation,” he added.