Niti Aayog holds meet with 60 think tanks

NDAP, which is slated for public launch in early 2022, will be a user-centric web platform that aims to enable effective use of Indian government data.

Prodded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to widen the ambit of consultations before firming up policy recommendations, Niti Aayog on Tuesday held parleys with around 60 think tanks from across the country — the third in seven months.

One of the focus points of Tuesday’s meeting was ‘emerging issues in state finances: analysis of state budgets 2021-22’. The other was creating a National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP), which will host all key socioeconomic data at one place, removing a bottleneck in accessing data for research.

The deliberations in the Niti Aayog were attended, among others, by economists from the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, National Council of Applied Economic Research, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, TISS, Centre for Policy Research and various institutes of Indian Council of Social Science Research.

“The idea is to actively engage as many think tanks as possible in national policy formulation,” a senior Niti Aayog official said.

While the meeting in February attended by around 20 think tanks focused on the state of the economy, the second meeting with 50 think tanks in May was about getting inputs for Covid-19 response. Earlier, Niti Aayog’s consultations with think tanks were not at such a scale.

