Nita Ambani launches ‘networking and goal-fulfillment’ platform Her Circle for women

Nita M. Ambani on Sunday announced the launch of a digital networking platform for women to mark International Women’s Day this year. The platform called Her Circle will be a “comprehensive content, social media, and goal-fulfillment digital platform for women,” offering “safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support,” Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries said in a statement. “With the Digital Revolution enabling 24×7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities, and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform.” Said Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

According to the company, along with networking, the platform will also offer women-related content along with “solution-oriented life strategies covering living, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment, creative self-expression.” Users could also ask questions from Reliance’s own panel of experts on health, wellness, education, entrepreneurship, finance, philanthropy, mentorship, and leadership. The platform will also host a section on upskilling and jobs to help users find new professional skills as well as job opportunities along with “masterclasses from the best in the business or avail complimentary digital courses.”

Apart from a website, Her Circle app will be available on Google Play Store and My Jio App Store. The app-only features include a fitness tracker, finance tracker, period tracker, and pregnancy tracker and guide. Participation in Her Circle is free for its registered users and will be available in English initially. The service will add other languages subsequently, the company added.

According to an internal communication to all employees, Nita Ambani had informed that Reliance will bear their cost of vaccination along with their spouse, parents, and vaccine-eligible-aged children — totalling around 12.2 lakh, PTI reported. With this initiative, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate had joined the likes of TCS, Infosys, Accenture, and State Bank of India among others paying for their employees and their dependents’ vaccination costs.