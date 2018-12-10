Nissan’s new R&D hub in Kerala to hire 550 techies by March

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 5:02 AM

Infosys, one of the vendors of Nissan, had come forward offering office space in its own campus till the current facility was set up.

The hub is intended for innovation in automated and electronic vehicles.

Nissan Motor Corp is set to open its first global digital hub for driver-less cars at the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. The company targets to have a headcount of about 550 technology professionals at the proposed R&D facility by March 2019.

The hub is intended for innovation in automated and electronic vehicles. It will be shared by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, a Franco-Japanese strategic partnership.

“Hiring is on for the cream of innovation talent, as this is not a global offshore centre, but a global team,” said Tony Thomas, corporate vice-president and CIO, Nissan Motor Corp. “Already 350-plus professionals representing a wide range of domains – software development, UI/UX, big data, analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) – have been signed up. The 25,000-sq ft new facility can accommodate another 200-plus people and we are actively scouting for talented user interface engineers and innovative brains,” he said on Sunday.

Infosys, one of the vendors of Nissan, had come forward offering office space in its own campus till the current facility was set up. The current 350-plus new recruits of Nissan Global Digital Centre had been working from the Infosys campus in Thiruvananthapuram from July.

The global digital centre has roped in talent from all over the country and even from overseas. “For recruits, the location’s cited advantages are mainly two-fold – it saves travel time and the air is free of
pollution compared to cities,” Thomas said.

