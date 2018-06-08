Nissan updates Connect feature – Here are details

The updated NissanConnect now comes with 18 additional features, including tracing the car, vehicle battery alert, route guidance, idling run time, tow-away alert and tracker, and tracking the car if it’s being driven by, say, a chauffeur.

Nissan India has introduced a more advanced version of NissanConnect—the integrated information and communication platform—for its cars. The updated NissanConnect now comes with 18 additional features, including tracing the car, vehicle battery alert, route guidance, idling run time, tow-away alert and tracker, and tracking the car if it’s being driven by, say, a chauffeur.

It also sends safety alerts to the owner, on an app, if someone else is driving the car in an improper fashion, such as harsh braking, over acceleration or sharp turns. Its ‘Way to My Car’ feature helps guide you to the car in places such as large parking lots.

The company said it comes at zero subscription charges for three years and is available across its three cars, Micra, Sunny and Terrano. It has been developed for the Indian market by Chennai-based Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India.

It’s a factory-fitted connected car technology solution with an embedded telematics control unit, and is paired with an inbuilt SIM for every car.