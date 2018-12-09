Nissan to open its global digital hub in Kerala for driver-less cars, to hire 550 techies

“Hiring is on for the cream of innovation talent, as this is not a global offshore centre, but a global team”, said Tony Thomas, Corporate Vice-President and CIO, Nissan Motor Corp.

Nissan Motor will open its global digital hub for driver-less cars at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. The carmaker will hire about 550 technology professionals by March 2019. The R&D hub is focused on innovation in automated and electronic vehicles. The technology developed here will be shared by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, a strategic partnership between French and Japanese manufacturers.

“Hiring is on for the cream of innovation talent, as this is not a global offshore centre, but a global team”, said Tony Thomas, Corporate Vice-President and CIO, Nissan Motor Corp.

The company has already signed up 350-plus professionals in domains such as software development, UI/UX, big data, analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT). The 25,000-sq ft facility at Technopark Phase III can accommodate 200 more engineers and innovative brains, Thomas said.

Technology giant Infosys had also offered office space for the project till the new facility was set up. The new recruits of Nissan Global Digital Centre were working at the Infosys campus in Kerala capital from July. The project in Kerala will be the largest in of its kind for Nissan.

The company has hired talent from India and abroad. “For the recruits, the advantages are twofold. One, time-savings in avoiding traffic blocks while travelling to work. Two, health quality through the air quality, compared to the air quality of cities, which are often equal to smoking two packs of cigarettes per day,” Thomas said.

Kerala had won Nissan’s first global digital hub last year through a concerted move by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam.