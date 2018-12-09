Nissan to open its global digital hub in Kerala for driver-less cars, to hire 550 techies

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 10:42 PM

The new recruits of Nissan Global Digital Centre were working at the Infosys campus in Kerala capital from July.

Nissan, global digital hub, technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, Renault, Mitsubishi Alliance“Hiring is on for the cream of innovation talent, as this is not a global offshore centre, but a global team”, said Tony Thomas, Corporate Vice-President and CIO, Nissan Motor Corp.

Nissan Motor will open its global digital hub for driver-less cars at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. The carmaker will hire about 550 technology professionals by March 2019. The R&D hub is focused on innovation in automated and electronic vehicles. The technology developed here will be shared by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, a strategic partnership between French and Japanese manufacturers.

“Hiring is on for the cream of innovation talent, as this is not a global offshore centre, but a global team”, said Tony Thomas, Corporate Vice-President and CIO, Nissan Motor Corp.

The company has already signed up 350-plus professionals in domains such as software development, UI/UX, big data, analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT). The 25,000-sq ft facility at Technopark Phase III can accommodate 200 more engineers and innovative brains, Thomas said.

Also read| Modi Government mandates preference to India-made vehicles in public procurement

Technology giant Infosys had also offered office space for the project till the new facility was set up. The new recruits of Nissan Global Digital Centre were working at the Infosys campus in Kerala capital from July. The project in Kerala will be the largest in of its kind for Nissan.

The company has hired talent from India and abroad. “For the recruits, the advantages are twofold. One, time-savings in avoiding traffic blocks while travelling to work. Two, health quality through the air quality, compared to the air quality of cities, which are often equal to smoking two packs of cigarettes per day,” Thomas said.

Kerala had won Nissan’s first global digital hub last year through a concerted move by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Nissan to open its global digital hub in Kerala for driver-less cars, to hire 550 techies
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition