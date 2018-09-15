Nissan launches Sunny special edition, car gets 6.2-inch touch screen AVN that mirrors your phone

Part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, the touchscreen AVN mirrors a lot of features of any smartphone that gets connected to it, on the screen.

On Friday, Nissan India launched a ‘special edition’ of its premium sedan, the Sunny. While design changes are minimal—black roof wrap, new body decals, black wheel covers and new rear spoilers—it gets some technology elements, in particular the built-in 6.2-inch touchscreen AVN (audio, visual and navigation) with ‘phone mirroring’ for enhanced infotainment. Part of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, the touchscreen AVN mirrors a lot of features of any smartphone that gets connected to it, on the screen.

The new Sunny is equipped with NissanConnect, an integrated connected car technology, with features including geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit stops, etc. It also gets keyless entry and push-stop-start via a smart key, and a ‘lead me to car’ feature that, as the name suggests, guides passengers to the car. Available in 1.5-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol engines, the Sunny special edition is priced from Rs 8.48 lakh onwards.