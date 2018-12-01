Nissan Kicks SUV: This has become the Official Car of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Published: December 1, 2018 2:21 AM

Nissan India has announced that the Kicks—the unusually-named SUV—which will be launched in India soon, is the ‘Official Car of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019’.

Nissan India has announced that the Kicks—the unusually-named SUV—which will be launched in India soon, is the ‘Official Car of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019’. As the official car, the Kicks will carry the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy during its tour across India that started from November 30 and will continue till December 26.

Nissan has an eight-year partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), the global governing body of cricket. Thomas Kuehl, president, Nissan India Operations, said, “Cricket in India is much more than a sport; we take pride in being an integral part of this sport. As the official car, the Kicks makes a début for our consumers in the country—it will also be the first public display of the vehicle in India.”

The Kicks, which will be likely launched in India next month, will be the company’s flagship SUV, embodying the new global design language of company vehicles—a floating roof design created by blacked out pillars, roof rails and LED DRLs, shark fin antenna, front fog lamps and door-mounted ORVS with indicators. It also gets the V-motion grille, a signature motif in Nissan’s design language. It is 4,384mm long, 1,813mm wide, has a height of 1,656mm, and its wheelbase is 2,673mm, and it will directly compete with vehicles such as Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the upcoming Tata Harrier.

