Nissan Kicks Review: Hyundai Creta rival to launch in January, should you buy it?

The front fascia, though not a path-breaking design, has a confident stance.

Nissan makes some of the best sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossover cars in the world—the Patrol, Pathfinder, X-Trail, Murano, Qashqai, Terra … the list is long. However, the company’s SUVs haven’t found success in India—an SUV-crazy market. It had to discontinue the X-Trail, a highly-capable SUV, and the more affordable Terrano—based on the successful Renault Duster—also couldn’t find many buyers. Early next year, Nissan will launch the interestingly-named Kicks SUV in India, which will replace the Terrano. We drive it in and around the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

What is the Kicks?

It’s a crossover SUV—a vehicle with SUV styling, but based on passenger car platform—as are others in the Indian market, such as the Duster and Hyundai Creta. The Kicks was the official car of Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and is the Official Car of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 scheduled to be held in England and Wales.

What defines its design?

The front fascia, though not a path-breaking design, has a confident stance. It has LED projector headlamps with DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs with turn indicators, and the Nissan signature V-Motion grille. From the sides and the rear, the design stands out—its 17-inch alloy wheels, floating roof rails and boomerang-type tail-lamps add to the SUV look.

How is the cabin?

There is meticulous stitching on seats, and the dual-tone colour and use of high-grade materials make you want to just rub your hand and feel the quality. In fact, the cabin is so well-crafted that you’ll want to flaunt it to your neighbours. Overall space is good enough for five adults. Ambient lighting, anti-pinch power windows, smart card for keyless entry, twin-parcel shelf behind rear seats, power steering with manual tilt, cruise control and hill-start assist are some features that make life easy inside the cabin.

Which engines power it?

There are two engine options: the 1.5-litre K9K diesel (108bhp) and the 1.5-litre H4K petrol (104bhp). Both are able performers and apt for an SUV this size. Both are mated to a manual gearbox (there is no automatic on offer as of now) and as two-wheel drive—it’s a crossover SUV so you don’t really need a 4×4.

How does it drive?

We drove the diesel. First, the NVH levels are superbly controlled, and inside the cabin there is minimal diesel engine clatter. Second, there is no initial lag and the Kicks takes off from almost any speed to any speed (in the right gear) almost instantly. Third, the gear-shift is smooth. Fourth, while the ride on smooth highways is confidence-inspiring, on bad roads also it’s not rough.

Now, some misses. One, there is no dead pedal for the driver to rest the left foot on, so long drives can be tiring. And the turn indicator stalk is on the left and the windshield wiper/washer stack on the right, which takes some getting used to.

Is it a smart SUV?

The Kicks gets Nissan Connect—the connected car technology with 50-plus features that allows you to track your car, provides drive alerts and book a service with a tap. Most of these features can be accessed and viewed on a smartwatch. Also, with the help of SIRI and OK Google, you can control infotainment functions.

What stands out is the first-in-class around-view monitor. Using cameras on all four sides of the SUV’s body, it projects an image on the central touchscreen that appears as if you are looking at your vehicle from above.

Also read: Nissan Kicks SUV bookings open: Hyundai Creta rival to launch next month

How much should it be priced?

For the Kicks to succeed in the Indian market and take some sales away from the Creta, it has to be priced competitively, very competitively. We believe an ex-showroom starting price of about Rs 8 lakh will be good enough for it to get prospective customers to the showroom. In the near term, the Kicks also needs an automatic gear (considering that about 30% sales in this segment are automatic cars).

(For this review we drove the top-end variant of the Kicks; some of the features described here won’t be available in all variants.)